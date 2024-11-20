NAYCONF flag tour starts in Banjul

- Advertisement -

The next National Youth Conference and Festival, Nayconf, the one-week youth and sport jamboree will take place in KM next month.

As part of the preparations, the traditional tour of the events flag has started in Banjul where it was hosted the last time.

Last evening it was handed over to the mayor of Banjul Rohey Malick Lowe at the entrance of the city by Sports Minister Bakary Badjie.

Commenting on the event, Mayor Lowe said:” Nayconf is a pivotal event that serves to empower and unite young people across our nation. Receiving the flag symbolises the transition of responsibility and the commitment of the host region to uphold the values and objectives of the conference. This outlines the proceedings surrounding the flag receiving ceremony, its significance, and the impact it is expected to have on youth engagement within the host community”.

The handing over took place at the ARCH 22nd Square and was graced by various dignitaries, including government officials, and youth representatives.

Next stop, North Bank

The flag will stay in Bajul for the next few days and then travel to North Bank, Lower River and so son until it reaches KM, the host of this year’s edition which will start on December 17.