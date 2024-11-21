President Barrow graces Guinea Bissau’s independence anniversary

- Advertisement -

President Barrow participated in the joint commemoration of Guinea-Bissau’s 51st Independence Anniversary, the 60th celebration of Armed Forces Day, and the centenary celebration of Amílcar Cabral on Saturday, alongside other Heads of State and Government.

H.E. Embaló, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Guinea-Bissau, paid tribute to past heroes, from Amílcar Cabral to Nino Vieira and other pioneers of African liberation.

In his address, President Umaro Sissoco Embaló called for an end to the culture of violence and preached the importance of peace. He also emphasised the need for elections conducted through law and order.

H.E. Embaló expressed his gratitude to President Barrow for accepting his invitation and stated that he was pleased to receive him in Guinea-Bissau.

President Barrow was among the dignitaries honored to decorate veteran fighters during the ceremony.

The colorful event was attended by invited dignitaries from across Africa.

Accompanying President Barrow were the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Honourable Mamadou Tangara, and the Chief of Staff, the Office of the President, Mod K. Ceesay.

Source: State House