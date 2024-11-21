Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs of the OIC’s working visit to The Gambia

- Advertisement -

His Excellency Ambassador Yousef Al-Dobaey was in The Gambia on a two – day working visit. As part of his engagements with the competent Gambian authorities, Excellency Assistant Secretary General Al-Dobaey paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Dr. Mamadou Tangara at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Banjul to discuss some very pertinent OIC related matters.

Following his consultation meeting with the Foreign Minister, the OIC ASG for Political Affairs then proceeded to the Office of The President of the Republic to pay a courtesy call on His Excellency Mr. Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia and Chairman of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

In his press statement, Ambassador Al-Dobaey mentioned that The Gambia, in its capacity as the Chair of the 15th OIC Islamic Summit, occupies a position of high esteem within the OIC. He further expressed that the success of the 15th OIC Summit in Banjul reflects The Gambia’s pivotal role in advancing the objectives of the Organization and the Muslim Ummah, including through the promotion of Joint Islamic Action.

The visit was concluded with technical meetings with the representatives of relevant Gambian institutions, including the Office of The President, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Gambia OIC Secretariat, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, and the Ministry of Justice.

Source: State House