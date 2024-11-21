FaBB, Merck Foundation join forces to empower girls through education

- Advertisement -

At a memorable event held at the State House in Banjul, the Fatoumatta Bah Barrow Foundation (FaBB), in collaboration with Merck Foundation, reaffirmed their commitment to girls’ education and empowerment. Forty (40) deserving girl students from various regions of The Gambia were celebrated as beneficiaries of the Educating Linda Initiative, an impactful program that supports underprivileged girls in their academic journey.

The scholarship package offered to each student included:

A scholarship offer letter officially announcing their selection.

A cash grant of D15,000 to ease financial burdens associated with schooling. A bicycle to address transportation challenges and promote punctuality.

School uniforms, books, and essential learning materials to support their studies.

The Educating Linda Initiative was introduced in 2021 by Merck Foundation in partnership with FaBB to encourage girls to stay in school and pursue education as a priority. The program also includes full scholarships for Science students to pursue studies abroad, contributing to their professional and personal development. Over the years, hundreds of girls have benefited from this initiative, which has proven instrumental in breaking barriers and creating opportunities.

However, during today’s event, the FaBB Foundation CEO, Mrs. Betty Saine, and Her Excellency Fatoumatta Bah Barrow, First Lady of The Republic of The Gambia, highlighted a pressing issue: some previous beneficiaries of the Educating Linda Initiative have been pushed into early marriages, cutting short their educational dreams.

In her keynote speech, H.E. Fatoumatta Bah Barrow made a heartfelt plea to parents:

“Education is the foundation for a brighter future. I urge all parents to allow their daughters to complete their education before thinking of marriage. Women are the future leaders of this country and must look up to the incredible women role models we have today. Together, let’s invest in their potential.”

The event was graced by an array of dignitaries and stakeholders, including:

Dr. Ismaila Ceesay, Minister of Information.

Hon. Fatou Kinteh, Minister of Gender.

Permanent Secretaries from the Ministries of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Basic and Secondary Education.

FaBB Foundation Board Members, gender officials from various regions, parents, students, and teachers accompanying the beneficiaries.

The program also featured:

Testimonies from past and present scholarship beneficiaries, highlighting the life-changing impact of the initiative.

Heartfelt speeches from parents, expressing gratitude for the scholarship support and its role in transforming their daughters’ futures.

One parent stated, “This initiative is a blessing for our children. We are deeply grateful to FaBB and Merck Foundation for making their education possible.”

Since 2017, Merck Foundation has partnered with FaBB Foundation on various impactful projects, focusing on women empowerment, health, and education. Their unwavering support has been central to initiatives like Educating Linda, which provides holistic solutions for the challenges faced by young girls in accessing education.

FaBB Foundation extends its deepest gratitude to Merck Foundation for their continued partnership and dedication to improving lives. Together, we stand committed to building a future where every girl can achieve her full potential.

Source: FaBB Foundation