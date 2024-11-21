Parliament engages MoYS on budget bilateral

- Advertisement -

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), Ms. Ndey Marie Njie, led a delegation to the National Assembly to participate in a budget bilateral meeting with the Select Committee on Youth and Sports. This meeting forms part of the discussions surrounding the Motion on the Laying of the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure of The Gambia for the 2025 Fiscal Year.

The session provided a platform for the Ministry and its affiliated institutions to present and discuss key budget proposals for the upcoming fiscal year. The objective was to align the Ministry’s priorities with the national development agenda, particularly in advancing youth empowerment and promoting sports development throughout the country.

During her presentation, Ms. Njie outlined the Ministry’s ongoing programs and the challenges encountered in their implementation. She underscored the pressing need for sufficient funding to achieve strategic objectives such as fostering youth entrepreneurship, skills development, improving sports infrastructure, and supporting talent development initiatives.

Members of the Select Committee on Youth and Sports reiterated their commitment to supporting policies and programs that promote youth development and sports excellence. The committee engaged the delegation in a comprehensive discussion, offering recommendations and seeking clarifications on various aspects of the proposed budget.

The Ministry expressed its appreciation to the committee for its guidance and oversight, reaffirming its dedication to delivering impactful programs that address the aspirations of Gambian youth.

Source: MoYS