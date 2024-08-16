BSIC Gambia opens Brikama branch

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The BSIC Gambia on Wednesday opened a new branch in Brikama, its 5th in country since inception in 2008.

Hani Ezgalei, the managing director of BSIC- Gambia, said in such a competitive landscape, Sahel and Sahara BSIC Bank is committed to differentiating itself through a strong focus on customer services, financial solutions, and a deep understanding of the local market needs.

“Sahel and Sahara BSIC Bank is committed to playing a transformative role in the regions it serves, with a clear focus on both horizontal and vertical expansion. Geographically, our horizontal expansion plan aims to broaden our presence across key areas within the Gambia, ensuring that our services are accessible to a wider population. This growth strategy is driven by our desire to bring financial inclusion and opportunities to underserved communities, contributing to the regional economic development. On the vertical front, our expansion plan involves diversifying and enhancing the range of services we offer. We are continuously renovating to meet the evolving needs of our clients, from personal”, he said.

MD Ezgalei added that by expanding their portfolio, they aim to support a broader spectrum of economic activities, from small enterprises to large- scale industrial ventures, ensuring that their clients have the financial tools they need to thrive.

According to him, the Brikama area holds significant importance in the bank’s expansion strategy, not only due to its high population density but also because of its vibrant commercial activities.

“Despite the moderate size of this new branch, we have great expectations for its impact. Brikama is a hub of economic activities, and this branch is strategically positioned to tap into the dynamic opportunities present in the area. We believe that, though small in scale, this branch will play a crucial role in driving the progress of the Sahel and Sahara BSIC Bank in Gambia. Its presence will enable us to serve the financial needs of a growing community, fostering local businesses and supporting the daily economic transactions that contribute to the area’s development,” the MD said.

He further noted that the newly opened branch is more than just a physical location, but also a symbol of “our commitment to supporting the economic strength of Brikama and, by extension, the broader Gambian economy.

We are confident that our contributions will be substantial, helping to drive Sahel and Sahara BSIC Bank toward greater success in the region.”

The MD said as the bank opens a new branch, he would love to acknowledge the vital role each of the staff plays in the bank’s success. “Your hard work, commitment, and professionalism are the driving forces behind the Sahel and Sahara BSIC Bank’s continued growth and excellence”, he told the staff, while also urging them to continue making every effort to provide the highest level of service to their clients and to approach their work with the passion and dedication that have brought the in institutions far.

“I am confident that Sahel and Sahara BSIC Bank will reach new heights of success and service in the Gambia”, MD Ezgalei concluded.

Numo Sanneh, Guest of Honor and the CEO of Diamano, said the initiative to open a branch in Brikama will open gates for more businesses to thrive in the financial market especially for micro small and medium sized enterprises.

He also thanked BSIC Gambia for investing and believing in people like him by serving as a consultant for the bank.

He added that this is a “win-win for both the bank and the society, and a sign of promoting financial inclusion so thank you BSIC for promoting financial inclusion within the country”.

Other speakers included Haddy Jallow, Director HR and Admin of BSIC.