Lamin CDC residents shocked by eviction order

- Advertisement -

Over 200 compound owners in Lamin CDC said they have been asked by the Sheriff Division to quit their dwellings by late August.

In a petition they sent to the Assets Management and Recovery Corporation, a government agency which they claimed they got the plots, the affected community members called for the revocation of the eviction order and a swift resolution of the matter.

The letter raising the concern of the affected community members reads:

- Advertisement -

“We the community members of Lamin CDC write to you with great concern regarding recent eviction notices issued by the office of the Honorable Sheriff of the Gambia.

In 2013, AMRC sold 282 plots of land in Lamin CDC, community adjacent to the Yundum Airport, to individuals who acquired proper documentation, including Title Deeds, and have since built homes and established families there.

Unfortunately, two eviction notices, dated 17 July and 23 July 2024 respectively, were received by all compound owners in Lamin CDC, mandating them to vacate their homes by 19 August 2024 and 23 August 2024, causing significant distress and uncertainty among the community members. We promptly informed AMRC about these notices and sought assistance in resolving this pressing issue.

- Advertisement -

On July 27th, we, the Lamin CDC community saw a communication from AMRC addressed to the Solicitor General and Legal Secretary for The Gambia in the form of a letter concerning the disputed land involving AMRC, Beninga Able Thomas, and Limbas Holding Company. We, as community members, greatly value this initiative, even though we were not copied in the communication.

On Tuesday 6 August 2024, we the community members of Lamin CDC submitted a list of AMRC purchased compound owners to your institution in response to your request. Despite our expectations, we did not receive an acknowledgment of the list. A follow-up email containing an updated list was also sent to your institution on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, but we have yet to receive any response or acknowledgment of that communication.

It is crucial to emphasize that the community members bought the land from AMRC, a government institution established by an act of parliament, affirming its legitimacy in conducting business transactions on behalf of The Gambia. Therefore, we the community members of Lamin CDC hereby committed to the following:

I. prevent the eviction orders and address any disputes with Bingna Able Thomas, the personal representative of the late David Able Thomas

ii. ensure that, another letter revoking the eviction notice issued by the office of the Sheriff Division dated 17 July and 23 July 2024 respectively

iii. ensure that, all those who purchased land from AMRC, whether developed and not developed, retained their full ownership of their respective lands in Lamin CDC

We trust that AMRC and all institutions concerned will prioritize the welfare and security of community members residing in Lamin CDC and take the necessary steps to resolve this matter amicably.

We are committed to engaging constructively and seek a fair and just resolution that safeguards the interests and well-being of all parties involved.

If no action is taken, we as community members of Lamin CDC are prepared to take legal actions to represent the interest of the community of Lamin CDC.

In light of the potential repercussions and the economic hardships faced by many in The Gambia, we urge swift action to protect the rights of the Lamin CDC community members.

We stand united in our refusal to be displaced from our homes, which we purchased from AMRC and where we have established our livelihoods and families.

Thank you for your attention to this urgent matter. We look forward to your prompt response and collaborative efforts to address this critical issue.”

The Standard could not get any immediate comment from the relevant authorities or officials but will continue to pursue the matter with authorities.