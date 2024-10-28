27.2 C
City of Banjul
Monday, October 28, 2024
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

Businessman writes to Barrow to protect Gambian-owned industries

408
- Advertisement -
image 131

By Omar Bah

Haggi Jawara, a businessman and Gambia’s Consular General in Angola, has urged President Adama Barrow to prioritise the protection of local businesses.

In his letter seen by The Standard, Jawara emphasised the need for policies that support Gambian enterprises amid ongoing economic challenges. Jawara believes that safeguarding these businesses is crucial for national development and stability, highlighting the importance of government intervention to foster a conducive environment for growth.

- Advertisement -

“If The Gambia protects its local industries, it could enhance economic resilience and food security. By implementing measures such as import tariffs during harvest seasons, local producers may gain a competitive edge, potentially increasing domestic production and reducing reliance on imports,” he said.

Jawara added that supporting Gambian industries could improve livelihoods for local communities.

“Moreover, safeguarding local businesses helps to address economic disparities and promotes social equity, ensuring that wealth generated within the country benefits its citizens,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Jawara, who spent 32 years in Angola, owns a multimillion-dollar holding company called Samuja, a leading manufacturer of nappies, sanitary pads, kitchen towels, paper handkerchiefs, restaurant napkins, and facemasks in Angola.

However, in the letter addressed to the president, Jawara argued that foreign-owned businesses are refusing to buy from him, despite offering cheaper prices compared to what they are getting from abroad.

“Mr President, I think this is unfortunate, and I think the government should do something about it. I spent millions of dalasi to relocate my business to Gambia, and the least I expect is for government support,” he said.

Previous article
African Descendants concerned over Gambia’s ‘lack of security’
Next article
Ex-Finance Minister urges Assembly to investigate gov’t contracts ‘awarded to NPP sympathisers’
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions