Businessman writes to Barrow to protect Gambian-owned industries

By Omar Bah

Haggi Jawara, a businessman and Gambia’s Consular General in Angola, has urged President Adama Barrow to prioritise the protection of local businesses.

In his letter seen by The Standard, Jawara emphasised the need for policies that support Gambian enterprises amid ongoing economic challenges. Jawara believes that safeguarding these businesses is crucial for national development and stability, highlighting the importance of government intervention to foster a conducive environment for growth.

“If The Gambia protects its local industries, it could enhance economic resilience and food security. By implementing measures such as import tariffs during harvest seasons, local producers may gain a competitive edge, potentially increasing domestic production and reducing reliance on imports,” he said.

Jawara added that supporting Gambian industries could improve livelihoods for local communities.

“Moreover, safeguarding local businesses helps to address economic disparities and promotes social equity, ensuring that wealth generated within the country benefits its citizens,” he added.

Jawara, who spent 32 years in Angola, owns a multimillion-dollar holding company called Samuja, a leading manufacturer of nappies, sanitary pads, kitchen towels, paper handkerchiefs, restaurant napkins, and facemasks in Angola.

However, in the letter addressed to the president, Jawara argued that foreign-owned businesses are refusing to buy from him, despite offering cheaper prices compared to what they are getting from abroad.

“Mr President, I think this is unfortunate, and I think the government should do something about it. I spent millions of dalasi to relocate my business to Gambia, and the least I expect is for government support,” he said.