African Descendants concerned over Gambia’s ‘lack of security’

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Council of African Descendants (COAD) has urged the Gambia government to take immediate action to protect African descendants who have decided to resettle in the country.

The concerned community gathered on Saturday at Senegambia to discuss what they said are implications and ‘the alleged failure of government to provide justice to it members whenever their rights are violated.’

- Advertisement -

The gathering attracted community leaders, activists, and concerned citizens to discuss urgent issues related to violence and safety in their communities.

It was also aimed at raising awareness, share information, and strategise ways to support victims’ families and enhance community safety.

Mrs Lita, who claimed to be a crime victim, expressed her dissatisfaction with the government and the police, stating they are not performing their duties effectively.

- Advertisement -

She alleged that whenever their rights are violated, they will report it to the police, but they wouldn’t do anything about it.

“If we encounter a problem and approach the police, they will not pursue our case unless we offer them money. We feel unfairly treated, and we are worried about our safety as a community,” she alleged.

She disclosed that just last week a Jamaican national was found dead at the Tanji Forest.

“We are urging the government to investigate the incident and bring the culprit to justice. We cannot continue losing our members, and nothing is done about it,” she said.

She also criticised the police for their lack of effectiveness.

“When you report a case at the police, the first thing they ask you is to provide transport for them, and even if you do, they will claim they will follow up, but you will never see them again unless you continue to give them money,” she alleged.

Zora, also a victim, expressed concern over the lack of security and protection of African descendants.

“I no longer recognise The Gambia as a safe haven it was once known for. As far as I am concerned, it is now a dangerous place, especially for non-Gambians. Justice delivery is zero,” she said.

Bubacarr Gaye, a concerned Gambian, expressed disappointment over the sufferings the African descendants are going through, especially with the police. He urged the government to immediately address the issue and ensure protection is given to all Gambians and those residing in the country.