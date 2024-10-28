Barrow vs The Voice starts in court

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The civil case between President Adama Barrow against Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Musa Sheriff, and The Voice Newspaper started at the Kanifing High Court presided over Justice GA Kwabeng.

President Barrow sued the journalist and the newspaper claiming an article they published about him planning an exit and picking business tycoon Muhammed Jah amount to a defamation.

According to President Adama Barrow’s counsel Ida Drameh, in her claims, The Voice has a large circulation throughout The Gambia and that “on Monday, 23rd September 2024, Mr Sheriff and The Voice falsely and maliciously wrote and printed and published or caused to be written, on the front page of the said newspaper “BARROW CHOOSES MUHAMMED JAH AS SUCCESSOR AS PRES WORKS ON EXIT PLAN-SOURCES” and placed on the top, a photograph of her client Barrow and businessman called Muhammed Jah.”

Counsel Ida Drameh also opinionated that Mr Sheriff and The Voice meant and were understood to mean that:“President Barrow was no longer interested in being President of The Gambia; that the President does not intend to be flag-bearer of the NPP in the 2026 election; that Mr Barrow’s party cannot rely on what he tells them; that the president is not a man of his word and cannot be trusted; that Mr Barrow has chosen Muhammed Jah as his successor; that the president has handed his position as flagbearer of the NPP to Muhammed Jah; that there was a ceremony where this handover took place; that the NPP are unhappy with Barrow’s decision; that Barrow was guilty of choosing Muhammed Jah as his successor without any consultation with or knowledge of the NPP and that Barrow and the NPP was not a party that operates in a manner such that the public and the party faithful can have confidence in either Barrow or the NPP.”

President Barrow’s lawyer said, by reason of the premises, her client has been injured in its credit and reputation and has been brought into public scandal, odium and contempt. The lawyer argued that Mr Sheriff and The Voice newspaper published the said words out of malevolence or spite towards President Adama Barrow.

When the case was called, the Defence lawyer Lamin Camara, confirmed he had received the originating summons from a lawsuit filed by counsel Ida Drameh for President Adama Barrow.

Camara promised to file an affidavit in opposition before November 15, 2024.

The case was adjourned to November 22 for further mentioning.