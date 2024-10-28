China medical team supports Gambia’s breast and cervical cancer screening initiative

- Advertisement -

In recognition of October as Global Breast Cancer Awareness Month (Pink October) designated by the WHO, the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) hosted a breast and cervical cancer screening event on October 26. The 22nd batch of China Medical Team in The Gambia joined officials from WHO, the Gambian Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Welfare, the Gambian National Cancer Control Program (NCCP), and Banjul City Council (BCC) for the launch ceremony at EFSTH. As a core part of Gambia’s national plan to prevent and control breast and cervical cancer, this initiative aims to increase health awareness among women, promote early detection, timely diagnosis, comprehensive treatment, and reduce the overall burden of these diseases.

The 22nd batch of the China medical team in Gambia participated in the launch ceremony of the “Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening” initiative.

Globally, breast and cervical cancers are significant threats to women’s health, inflicting both physical and psychological suffering on patients and creating substantial challenges for families, healthcare systems, and societies. Cancer screening and early diagnosis are thus critical; however, for women in low-income regions, these services often come with financial barriers. Governments, healthcare institutions, charitable organisations, and various public funds are called upon to support women and their families in alleviating these burdens.

Since 1977, China has sent medical teams to Gambia, with the 22nd team currently in place. China Medical Team has been based at EFSTH since 2017, where they engage in clinical services, training, and teaching. Each year, they donate substantial medical supplies on behalf of the Chinese government, conduct free consultations, and provide outreach services. They also exercise key projects like the China-Gambia Government Hospital Support and Cooperation Project: Gynaecological Endoscopy Centre and Paired Hospital Cooperation echanism. Between the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China and the Ministry of Health of the Republic of The Gambia. China Medical Team remains committed to enhancing Gambia’s healthcare system in collaboration with local health workers, offering better services to the Gambian people. They are not only facilitators of the renewed friendship between China and Gambia but also a bridge of goodwill between the two peoples. Based on the commitment, the China Medical Team has been trying their best to improve healthcare in an all-round way for the Gambia. The China Medical Team donated essential supplies for the cancer screening campaign. They deployed a team including Associate Professor Cai Guiyang, a gynaecology expert; Associate Professor Wei Fang, a general surgery specialist; Professor Wang Cong, an ultrasound expert; and Associate Professor Shu Jingwei, who served as an interpreter, to support the two-day screening event.

“Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening” event attracted a large number of women seeking medical consultations. While conducting screenings, healthcare workers also provided educational information on these diseases, enhancing women’s awareness of breast and cervical cancer prevention. This initiative further strengthened the collaboration between the Chinese and Gambian medical teams. At the event, Gambian officials expressed sincere gratitude to the China medical team for their comprehensive support and praised their dedication and professionalism. The China medical team reaffirmed their commitment to contributing to the improvement of Gambia’s healthcare services, strengthening the bond between the two nations, and advancing their shared mission to serve the people.