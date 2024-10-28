Tallinding North Councillor commissioned a refurbished nursery

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Tallinding North Councillor, Babucarr Mansally, recently inaugurated a refurbished nursery school, B Sambou Nursery, with support from Ser Humano in Spain.

Councillor Mansally emphasised community unity and the importance of addressing development needs, especially education. He also highlighted the role of education in shaping future leaders. The initiative received praise from local dignitaries for its positive impact on access to education.

“It is with great hono r and immense gratitude that I stand before you today to mark a significant milestone in our community’s development journey. Today, we celebrate not just the completion of a project but the realisation of a dream that will shape our children’s future,” he said.

Masally said he is thrilled to have commissioned the nursery school, which was in deplorable conditions.

“This endeavor is made possible through the generous support of ONG Ser Humano and Gobierno de Canarias, our international partners in Spain. The transformation of the nursery will undoubtedly ease access to nursery education in Tallinding,” he said.

He said the refurbishment has upgraded the school’s infrastructure and provided a safe and conducive environment for learning.

“We have also enhanced safety measures to ensure the wellbeing of our children and staff. The sanitation facilities have been improved to provide better health and hygiene practices,” he said.

He added, “We have created engaging learning playing spaces that would nurture creativity and cognitive development in our young ones. These improvements are not just bricks and mortar; they are the foundation upon which we will build the future of Tallinding North. They represent our commitment to providing quality and affordable education for our children.” Mansally vowed to continue working tirelessly to provide Tallinding North ward with the needed development.

Paul Beyai, the deputy head teacher of B Sambou Nursery School, expressed gratitude to councillor Mansally and the sponsors for their generosity.

Francisco, who spoke on behalf of the sponsors, commended councillor Mansally for a job well done and assured him of their continued support and collaboration.