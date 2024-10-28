CSOs trained on UN human rights mechanisms

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The African Centre for Democracy and Human Rights Studies (ACDHRS), in collaboration with the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights Studies (OHCHR), recently held a day-long capacity-building session on CSO’s engagement with the United Nations Human Rights Mechanisms.

Held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre, the training targeted civil society organisations active in the field of human rights. The CSOs were sensitised on how to explore opportunities for engagement with universal human rights mechanisms, UN Treaty Bodies, the Universal Periodic Review, and the Special Procedures and potential synergies in their engagement with the African Human Rights Systems.

- Advertisement -

Hannah Foster, ACDHRS Executive Director, said it is important for CSO’s to understand different mechanisms dealing with issues of human rights.

Yvonne Masarakufa, UN Senior Human Rights adviser, said civil society organisations play a pivotal role in the promotion and protection of human rights through advocacy, education, training, strategic litigation, and many other functions.

“They are indispensable partners of the universal and regional human rights mechanisms as sources of information,” he said.

- Advertisement -

She said the sensitisation aims at strengthening the capacities of civil society representatives in engaging with international and regional human rights mechanisms.

“It will also assist them in understanding their respective mandates and functions and exploring different avenues open for their engagement as procedures and working methods of human rights mechanisms that may seem complex and require some technical knowledge,” she said.

Nana Buria, a professor at the University of London, said the Africa’s Centre for Democracy and Human Rights Studies since its inception has been very vital in galvanising the work of activists on the continent.