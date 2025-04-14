UTG, UNESCO introduce curriculum on Hate Speech, AI

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Bojang

The University of The Gambia (UTG) School of Journalism and Digital Media, in a bold move, has joined forces with UNESCO to create a pioneering curriculum.

This initiative is set to revolutionise education on hate speech, fact-checking, media accessibility for persons with disabilities, and the ethical use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in journalism.

At a recent validation workshop for the draft AI curriculum, influential speakers underscored the pressing need for a curriculum ready to equip future media practitioners to effectively tackle these critical issues. Lamin Jarjou, Senior Programme Officer at the Gambia National Commission for UNESCO (NATCOM), explicitly pointed out the destructive effects of hate speech on community cohesion and the indispensable role of media education in dismantling this pervasive problem.

“The rapid spread of hate speech through social media platforms can have dire consequences for national harmony,” he stated emphatically, reinforcing UNESCO’s dedication to fostering ethical journalism and responsible media practices.

The curriculum aims to cultivate informed, critical, and engaged citizens by integrating competencies related to information integrity and media ethics. Students will acquire the skills to identify harmful content, utilise fact-checking tools, and produce inclusive media that accurately represent persons with disabilities.

Moreover, Ms Golda Keng, the UN Peacebuilding Fund Coordinator, stressed the curriculum’s relevance in addressing the ethical implications of AI in journalism, preparing students to navigate the complex digital media landscape with responsibility. She urged participants to prioritise gender balance and inclusion for maximum impact.

Prof Melchizedec J Onobe, Dean of the School of Journalism and Digital Media at UTG, welcomed participants to the workshop, emphasising the critical importance of this initiative in advancing peace and social cohesion in The Gambia.

He asserted the necessity of equipping students with the tools and knowledge required to confront contemporary challenges in media and communication, stating, “We must systematise learning around interventions that promote a culture of peace and respect for sustainability and development in The Gambia.”

This comprehensive curriculum focuses not only on theoretical knowledge but also prioritises practical skills through interactive discussions, multimedia presentations, and guest lectures from industry experts. Participants engaged in practical sessions that applied fact-checking techniques and navigated the ethical challenges posed by AI on media production.

As the first curriculum of its kind for tertiary media institutions in The Gambia, this initiative is set to empower students with essential skills needed to expertly navigate the rapidly evolving media landscape responsibly and inclusively.

The consultation workshop, backed by UNESCO’s Regional Office for West Africa (BREDA), attracted a diverse group of experts, educators, and stakeholders committed to refining the draft curriculum on crucial topics in media education. Prince Bubacarr Aminata Sankanu, a university lecturer and AI focal person informed the gathering that this initiative responds directly to the escalating challenges posed by misinformation, disinformation, and the widespread spread of hate speech, all of which threaten social cohesion and public discourse, an increasingly digital world.