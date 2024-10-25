Final in Akalo Hamidou Saidy Memorial Tourney Saturday

- Advertisement -

A 16 -team memorial football tournament comes to an end tomorrow at the Kerewan Samba Sira mini stadium.

The tournament featured teams from Fulladu, Niamina and Jimara and is staged in memory of the late Alh Hamidou Saidy, Alkalo of Kerewan.

In the final on Saturday, Fula- Kunda of Brikama – Ba will lock horns with Exodus FC of Kerewan Samba Sira.

A handsome cash prize of 50K awaits the winner while the runners up will take home D30K and D15K for the third place winner. Each team will receive 30 participation medals.

The tournament is sponsored by Hon Gibbi Mballow and Yoro Saidy of My Gambia.