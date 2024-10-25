MINTEH NOMINATED FOR CAF AWARD

- Advertisement -

Gambia international Yankuba Minteh has been nominated by CAF for its Young Player of the Year category in this year’s CAF Awards to be held in Marrakech for the second year running on 16th December 2024. Minteh, 20, had a stellar year after playing a pivotal role in helping Gambia secure a second straight Afcon appearance and was one of the bright stars for the Scorpions despite a group stage exit in Côte d’Ivoire. He also had a breakthrough season with Feyenoord in the Netherlands on loan from Newcastle United, earning him a summer move to Brighton & Hove Albion in the English Premier League. Minteh is the third Gambian to be nominated by the continental football governing body in Young Player category after Musa Barrow in 2019 and James Gomez in 2022. Barrow was also nominated for the CAF Men’s Player of the Year category in 2022.

GFF