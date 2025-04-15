Women Empowerment Project to Celebrate Milestone with Inspiring Closing Event

- Advertisement -

The Women Empowerment Project (WEP), a transformative initiative launched in June 2024, is set to hold its much-anticipated Closing Event on April 16, 2025, at the Alliance Française in Banjul. The celebration will commence at 5:00 PM, and promises a powerful blend of reflection, celebration, and cultural expression.

WEP, driven by a mission to promote gender equality through arts and culture, has partnered with key organizations such as WILL, WAVE, Girls Pride, and Amnesty. Over the past ten months, the project has created a platform for dialogue, empowered women’s participation, and fostered a more inclusive society.

The evening’s program will kick off with a Closing Roundtable discussion, under the theme “Women and Engagement: How to Move from Awareness to Impact?” This timely discussion will explore strategies to translate awareness into meaningful, lasting change for women in The Gambia and beyond.

At 6:30 PM, guests will enjoy a cocktail reception and video screening, offering a moment to connect and reflect on the WEP journey, its accomplishments, and the stories that have shaped the project’s success.

The event will close on a high note with a concert featuring a live performance by Jigeen Ñi, an all-female band from Dakar, known for their vibrant and empowering music.

Hosted in collaboration with the French Embassy in Senegal and The Gambia and Alliance Française Banjul, the event is open by invitation.