National workshop targets reforms in water resource governance

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Bojang

The government recently hosted a national stakeholder workshop aimed at strengthening the legal and policy framework for groundwater and surface water abstraction regulations and governance.

The event, held at the NaNA Conference Hall in Kanifing, was jointly organised by the Ministry of Fisheries, Water Resources and National Assembly Matters and the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources.

- Advertisement -

It brought together key stakeholders, including government institutions, technical experts, and development partners.

The initiative is supported financially by the AdaptAction Programme of the French Development Agency (AFD) and contributes to reform priorities under the International Monetary Fund’s Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), coordinated through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs.

Foday Conteh, the Acting Director of the Department of Water Resources, described the workshop as a significant milestone in ensuring the sustainable management of the country’s water resources. He emphasised that water remains fundamental to life, ecosystems and economic activities, including agriculture, energy production and domestic use.

- Advertisement -

He noted that the Department plays a central role as the government’s technical hub, mandated to regulate water resource utilisation, support policy development and provide accurate weather and climate information. According to him, sustainable water management is essential for food security, environmental protection and national development.

Geraldine Tardivel, AdaptAction Programme, highlighted the importance of strengthening the legal, regulatory and institutional framework governing water abstraction, particularly in the context of increasing climate change pressures.

She explained that the programme adopts a co-construction approach, bringing together institutions, experts and water users to develop practical, inclusive and implementable solutions. She also commended the collaboration between national and international experts, including contributions from regional specialists.

Ndey Fatou Jobe, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources, reaffirmed government’s commitment to sustainable resource governance. She stressed the interconnectedness of water, fisheries and ecosystems, calling for coordinated policies and integrated resource management.

Jobe warned against the risks posed by unregulated water abstraction from aquifers, rivers and wetlands, noting that such practices threaten water quality, ecosystem integrity and long-term sustainability. She described the workshop as a “pivotal step” toward developing a robust framework that ensures equitable and transparent use of water resources.

Also, Fanta BS Manneh Deputy Permanent Secretary (Technical), the Ministry of Fisheries, Water Resources and National Assembly Matters underscored the importance of collaboration among stakeholders. She noted that water resource management remains central to the government’s climate resilience and sustainable development agenda.

She acknowledged ongoing challenges related to unregulated abstraction and emphasized that the workshop would provide a platform to review preliminary findings, validate regulatory proposals and discuss licensing procedures and monitoring systems.

Participants are expected to contribute technical expertise and practical insights throughout the sessions to help shape policies that balance human needs with environmental sustainability.

The workshop is anticipated to produce key recommendations that will guide the development of operational tools and governance systems aimed at safeguarding The Gambia’s water resources for future generations.