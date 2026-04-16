Environ stakeholders trained on carbon market participation 

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By Olimatou Coker

The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources (MECCNAR), in partnership with the West African Alliance on Carbon Markets and Climate Finance (WAA), convened a high-level, day-long capacity building workshop for environmental sector stakeholders to accelerate The Gambia’s entry into the global carbon market. The session was held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre.

The workshop was designed to strengthen The Gambia’s institutional readiness to engage in carbon markets under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. It set out four clear objectives: strengthen institutional foundations, enhance stakeholder understanding of carbon markets, facilitate experience sharing and peer learning, and support informed host-country decision making on climate-related issues.

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The forum provided a structured platform for cross-sector dialogue, peer learning, and technical exchange to ensure that national actors can make informed, strategic decisions on climate finance and carbon trading.

Mariama Ndow Jarju, Director of the Central Project Coordination Unit at MECCNAR, said the initiative reflects a shared regional commitment to advance climate action in West Africa. “We look forward to deepening collaboration and engagement with all partners here to support both mitigation and adaptation,” she stated.

Ndow Jarju stressed that climate action cannot be siloed. “This initiative is interconnected. We must explore the integrated nexus between Article 6, Article 9, Article 11, and Article 13 of the Paris Agreement. Leveraging this nexus will allow us to build a concrete, coherent, and resilient framework for climate finance, transparency, and governance.”

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Asmau Jibriel, Chair of the West Africa Alliance Steering Committee, told participants that engaging in carbon markets offers The Gambia a decisive opportunity to secure climate funding, drive sustainable development, and elevate its profile in global climate negotiations.

“The Paris Agreement has given us a compass pointing firmly toward a low-carbon, climate-resilient future,” Jibriel said. “But a compass alone does not move us. We must chart the path, build the vessels, and navigate together. For The Gambia, participation in carbon markets represents a powerful opportunity to attract climate finance, support sustainable development, and amplify its voice in the global climate arena.”

Ousman Sarr, Coordinator of the West African Alliance on Carbon Markets, said the workshop was specifically designed to demystify the new carbon market mechanisms under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement and translate them into operational steps for Gambian institutions.

Coordinator Sarr issued a direct call to action. He urged participants to use the momentum from the workshop to establish a national carbon market platform that will coordinate policy, verify projects, and ensure The Gambia captures maximum value from future carbon credit transactions.

The Ministry confirmed that the training marks a critical step toward building the technical, legal, and institutional architecture needed for The Gambia to participate credibly and profitably in international carbon markets, while safeguarding environmental integrity and national interests.