UMC announces maiden national congress for May 16

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By Olimatou Coker

The Unite Movement for Change (UMC) is set to hold its first national congress on May 16.

A statement from the party said after the successful holding of ward, constituency, and regional congresses across the country, it is time to hold a national congress that will mark the culmination of its nationwide internal processes.

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“The national congress will bring together delegates from all wards, constituencies, and regions to deliberate on the party’s future direction and elect members of its National Executive Committee,” the statement added.

According to the party, the process leading up to the congress has been inclusive and grassroots-driven, witnessing unprecedented participation from Gambians both at home and abroad.

It said further details regarding accreditation, venue, and the official programme are expected to be communicated in due course.