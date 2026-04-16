EU launches a €19 M programme to boost agriculture

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Press release

On 14 April, in partnership with the government, private sector actors, farmers, and the civil society, the European Union launched the “Sustainable Production for Resilient and Inclusive New Generations (SPRING)”. As part of a €20 million agreement signed in September 2025, the programme will be implemented by the Committee Linking Entrepreneurship – Agriculture –Development (COLEAD).

The new programme aims to develop The Gambia’s agri-food system, improve food security, and expand economic opportunities. The capabilities of the Food Safety and Quality Authority (FSQA) via the support of an EU Member State agency will also be reinforced.

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EU ambassador Imma Roca i Cortés stated: “Agriculture remains central to livelihoods and economic growth, despite continued reliance on imported food. Through SPRING, we aim to increase the local production, reduce dependence on imports, and expand opportunities for rural communities.” She also highlighted the role of women in horticulture, noting they represent around 75% of producers in the sector.

The five-year programme, will focus on eight value chains including mango, capsicum, groundnuts, tomato, onion, and nutrient-rich crops such as orange-fleshed sweet potato, iron-rich beans and cassava. It seeks to boost productivity, improve nutrition, and increase competitiveness.

Speaking for the government, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, Mr. Mod A.K. Secka, said the programme supports a shift toward a modern, market-oriented agricultural sector driving inclusive growth.

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From the Ministry of Agriculture, Deputy Permanent Secretary Fatou Jammeh Touray highlighted challenges such as climate shocks and post-harvest losses, stressing a focus on improving farmers’ livelihoods.

COLEAD vice president Leena Mande emphasised ownership and inclusion, saying benefits must reach farmers, women, and youth.

The programme will also address market access, food safety, and climate vulnerability while promoting climate-smart agriculture.