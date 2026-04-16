Lower Fulladu West honours Nigerian philanthropist with citizenship

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By Arret Jatta

The community of Lower Fulladu West Constituency has conferred honorary citizenship on Chief David Sabo Kente, a prominent Nigerian businessman, politician and philanthropist, in recognition of his contributions to community development.

The honour comes after a series of interventions by Chief Kente in the constituency. These efforts were facilitated through Gibbi Mballow, the National Assembly Member for Lower Fulladu West.

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Community leaders say the recognition reflects appreciation for support that has directly impacted the lives of residents. Chief Kente is widely known for his philanthropic work across the region, particularly in areas such as education, health and social welfare.

Speaking during the ceremony, local authorities described the gesture as a symbol of unity and partnership. They noted that development efforts are stronger when individuals and communities work together beyond borders.

Hon Gibbi Mballow commended Chief Kente for his commitment to supporting vulnerable communities. He said the honorary citizenship is a way of strengthening ties and encouraging more collaboration for the development of the constituency.

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Chief Kente, in his remarks, expressed gratitude for the recognition. He said the honour means a lot to him and pledged to continue supporting initiatives that improve livelihoods.

Residents who attended the event welcomed the move, describing it as timely and well deserved. Many believe that such recognition will encourage more partners to contribute to development efforts in the area.

Lower Fulladu West has in recent years engaged with various partners to address local challenges, including access to basic services and economic opportunities. Leaders say partnerships like this remain key to achieving sustainable growth.

The ceremony ended with renewed calls for continued cooperation between stakeholders to bring more development to the constituency.