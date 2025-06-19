CDS tells soldiers to refrain from drug abuse, others

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama on tour

The chief of defence staff of the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) Gen Mamat O Cham, has urged soldiers to refrain from drug abuse and other related vices.

Addressing soldiers in Kartong during a recent nationwide tour to military installation, CDS Cham stressed that there is zero tolerance for drugs in the army and that anyone found wanting will face the full force of the law.

The tour which commences last month enables the CDS to interact with soldiers across the country with the aim of gathering first hand information about the living and working conditions of the troops under his command with the objective of addressing them.

“The Gambia Armed Forces will not condone drugs because it destroys a country.”

He said the GAF command has received information that drug cartels are trying to implicate members of the armed forces by bribing them for favours.

“We cannot compromise our integrity.”

During the tour soldiers have raised issues such inadequate equipment, patrol vehicles, uniforms, electricity, communication gadgets, and others.

Responding to their concerns, CDS Cham assured them of his commitment to strengthening their welfare.

“Your welfare is my primary duty because if you are comfortable and happy, I am sure you will be very much motivated and eager to give your best. But we all know that our country is not well endowed with resources,” he said.

He urged his troops to be patient as he finds means to address their demands.