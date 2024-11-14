Cement shortage ‘vindicates’ importers’ association

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Members of the Cement Importers Association are claiming that the current shortage of cement in the country is a vindication of their position that without cross-border importation, local producers cannot meet the demand in this country.

They again called on government to revise the hike on the tax placed on cross-border importation.

From Saturday to date, our reporter went to Jimpex and other places to check on news of scarcity of cement and indeed found many stores empty.

“Today is six days now, I don’t have cement in my store and this moment my trucks are queuing at one of the so-called cement factories,” one dealer at Jimpex told our reporter.

Another dealer, Ebrima Bah, said since the tax hike disrupted cross border importation, he never had correct business. “I have not had any good supply of cement since after Tobaski and I am running at a loss with rent that is paid in dollars,” he lamented.

Standing in front of empty stores, Bailo Touray and Ebrima Jallow, both cement dealers, said they too are experiencing similar dilemma.

Alagie Mbaye, treasurer of the Cement Importers Association of the Gambia who sells cement at Coastal Road, said since the end of the rainy season they have been experiencing scarcities.

“Sometimes I even wonder what interest the government is getting from this situation with many jobs being lost and the country going without cement. Let government come clean and tell us since the hike in the tax and disruption of the cross border, how much is generated,” he said.

He said even if you buy cement from the so-called factories here in The Gambia, it takes you weeks to get it delivered. “So, they cannot produce enough supply to the market, and we have been engaging the government on several occasions about this but to no avail, “Mbye added.

Also speaking, Modou Saliu Bah, a cement suppler in Basse, disclosed that the scarcity in the country is a general issue.

“Almost two to three weeks now, I don’t have cement in my store and the same thing applies to others. My customers in Basse and Bansang are calling me about cement. You the journalists should help us, “he said.

Speaking earlier, Ousman Jawo, also a cement seller in Basse, said: “Of course there is a shortage of cement here because since last week I did not have cement and many other stores in town are empty.”

According to him, only 20 percent of demand is currently available in Upper River Region.

Alagie Touray from Farafenni expressed similar sentiments.

The Standard contacted Ebrima Sinera, manager of the Salam Cement Company who denied reports of a shortage, arguing that there is abundance of cement and that the supply has been going on normal. He however admitted that demand is high since the end of the rainy season. He also refuted reports that deliveries take weeks at their factory.

Our reporter attempted to contact Momodou Hydara of Jah Oil but he did not pick our calls or reply to our text messages.