Darboe tells Barrow to reveal funding source for Mangkamang Kunda mansion

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The leader of the opposition United Democratic Party, Ousainu Darboe, has urged President Adama Barrow to, in the interest of transparency and accountability, reveal the source of funding for his Mangkamang Kunda mansion.

Addressing supporters in Sandu recently, the UDP leader said: “Where did he get the money to construct those expensive buildings? Mr Barrow, I will say you are corrupt today and tomorrow because the house you built in your home is in millions. I challenge you to tell Gambians where you get the money to build that house behind the Mangkamang Kunda mosque. Until you give us proof, I will continue to say that you built it from monies corruptly acquired.”

- Advertisement -

He also renewed his attack on the president over his decision to acquire a plot of land in Fajara for his retirement.

“He deliberately stole a government property in Fajara and wants to use it as a retirement place. He is trying to play with Gambians’ intelligence, but I want to urge you to show him the exit door in 2026. Tell him enough is enough,” Darboe said.

He said Mr. Barrow is going about telling people he has done this and that for them “but if these things belong to him, why would he ask Gambians to vote for him? It is time to rescue ourselves from this suffering as a country,” he stated.

- Advertisement -

UDP gov’t

Darboe said the UDP is committed to addressing the suffering of Gambians.

“We have the right policies and programs to rescue this country,” he said. He urged NPP supporters in Basse who ‘decamped’ to the UDP to ensure they convinced other supporters in the ruling party to join the UDP before 2026. Darboe said 2026 will be the defining electoral year for The Gambia.

“It is going to be a year when we will have the opportunity to end our suffering and rescue our country from bad governance,” he said. Mr. Darboe said a UDP government will focus on ensuring that food security is guaranteed and affordable.

“It is refreshing to see that some people are realising that President Barrow is driving the country astray, and they decided to distance themselves from him. We have heard he will seek re-election in 2026. We also heard him talking about handing over the presidency to his grandchildren. He is basically telling Gambians that they are good for nothing and that he and his children are the good sons of this country. With that statement, he clearly insulted Gambians, including NPP supporters,” he said.

Darboe added, “if you want a good future for your children and country, you should remove this man.”