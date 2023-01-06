CITATION FOR THE AWARD OF ‘GAMBIAN OF THE YEAR’ 2022

TO MR. KARAMBA TOURAY, RETIRED AUDITOR GENERAL OF THE GAMBIA

ON 31ST DECEMBER 2022 AT THE STANDARD NEWSPAPER OFFICES, BAKAU, THE GAMBIA

BY The Standard Newspaper

Distinguished personality, Mr. Karamba Touray, the Retired Auditor General of The Republic of The Gambia, family, friends and distinguished ladies and gentlemen here present, good afternoon and compliments of the season.

We are gathered here this afternoon to formally present The Gambian of The Year Award to Mr. Karamba Touray, the Retired Auditor General of The Republic of The Gambia.

Since 1992 when it was initiated by The Gambia News and Report Magazine published by Swaebou Conateh of blessed memory, The Gambian of The Year Award has been given to a Gambian, who in the estimation of the awards committees, has done the most for the public good, over the preceding 12 months.

Of course this can be subjective and there are more than one potential winner every year. However, given his record as a stickler to principles and his meritorious and exceptional work as the chief examiner of the public purse over the past year and many years before, we believe that Mr. Karamba Touray is deserving winner of this award.

As in the case of some previous winners, the award is not only a recognition of the celebrant’s achievements and contribution to the common good over the past year, but also an encouragement to other servants of the state to rededicate themselves, heart and soul, to the onerous task of taking the ship of the Gambian state to safe shores where the dignity of all citizens and residents will be respected, and where all Gambians will be availed the opportunity to realise their full potential.

On this note, The Standard newspaper hereby confers on Mr. Karamba Touray, the Retired Auditor General of The Republic of The Gambia, THE GAMBIAN OF THE YEAR AWARD 2022.

Congratulations Mr Touray.

BIOGRAPHY

Who is Karamba Touray?

By Lamin Cham

Karamba Touray was born in Gunjur, Kombo South, on 16th November, 1961 and attended Armitage High School from 1974 to 1979, graduating with five GCE O levels in English, Maths, Biology, Woodwork, and Science.

He also obtained an MSc in audit management and consultancy at the University of Central England in 2003.

In between though, Mr Touray worked and received numerous professional trainings at home and abroad while at the National Audit Office formerly Auditor General’s Office.

His professional career started in 1981 when he was appointed assistant audit examiner, serving in this position until 1985.

That year, he got promoted to become a full audit examiner, a position he held until becoming audit trainee 1 in 1988.

Three years later, in 1991, Mr Touray was made assistant auditor and stayed on to become a full-time auditor in 1999, a job he served in until 2001 when he was promoted senior auditor.

In the following years, Touray rose through the rank becoming principal auditor and director of audit before finally being appointed Auditor General in 2013.

Known for his strict observance of the General Orders and armed with a wealth of experience, Mr Touray directed his institution with discipline, prudence and a deep sense of responsibility.

In this role, he supervised the auditing of public accounts of The Gambia, including the accounts of all offices and authorities of the Government of The Gambia, the accounts of the courts, the accounts of the National Assembly and the accounts of all Public Enterprises; other entities vested in the Government and any other institution with vested government interest and funds.

His time at Audit coincided with critical times as the country emerged into a new era with the new government engulfed in crisis of accountability of public funds.

Mr Touray worked hard and diligently discharged his offices’ mandate much to the admiration of the public and international partners.

Now retired, Mr Touray, who is married with six children, lives in Kanifing.