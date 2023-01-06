KARAMBA TOURAY WINS STANDARD’S GAMBIAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

By Alagie Manneh

Retired Auditor General of The Gambia, Karamba Touray, has received prestigious Gambian of the Year Award, given annually by the country’s leading newspaper, The Standard, continuing a tradition of the late journalist Swaibou Conateh.

The award goes to a Gambian selected by a committee, who has done or achieved significant milestone in the service of the country every 12 months.

Receiving the award yesterday at The Standard newspaper offices in Bakau, Mr Touray said he felt deeply honoured.

“It is a huge honour for me to receive this award, the Gambian of the Year 2022. I am deeply honoured by The Standard newspaper, one of the leading newspapers in the country for this recognition of my contribution to public financial management in the country.”

Mr Touray added that recognition is for an achievement he could not have done alone, and there are many others who deserve to share in the award. “I would therefore like to thank the management and staff of the National Audit Office (NAO) for enabling me to discharge my duties as prescribed in the constitution,” he stated.

Mr Touray returned gratitude to all those who supported his nomination, including members of his family and friends.

“This award is very meaningful to me, not only because it recognises my contribution to the development and transformation of the NAO, but especially because it shows increased recognition of the important role the NAO plays in public financial management in The Gambia,” the retired auditor general said.

According to him, the recognition came at a critical time for the NAO, as it transformed into a fully functional oversight institution capable of carrying out its duties as enshrined in the constitution.

“Audit, as one of the instruments of accountability, is a powerful tool of good governance. Accountability and transparency, the two cardinal principles of good governance in a democratic set-up, depend to a large extent on how well the public audit function is discharged. An effective audit strengthens governance by providing accountability,” he said.

The Standard citation described Mr Touray as a stickler to principles who has done meritorious and exceptional work as the chief examiner of the public purse over the past year and many years before. As such, it said Mr Touray was deserving winner of the 2022 award. The ceremony was attended by former colleagues of Mr Touray and senior management and staff of The Standard.