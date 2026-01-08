Commending GRA’s renewed drive for national development

- Advertisement -

In recent weeks and months, the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) has featured prominently in the news, largely for commendable reasons. The Authority appears to be recording notable successes in its core mandate of mobilising domestic revenue for the state.

At a time when many developing countries are grappling with shrinking external support and rising public expenditure, these gains deserve recognition and encouragement.

As one of the principal sources of government revenue, the performance of the GRA has a direct bearing on national development.

Funds collected through taxes, customs duties, and other levies finance essential public services such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, and security. When the GRA performs well, the government is better positioned to meet its obligations to citizens without excessive borrowing or overreliance on donors. In this regard, recent reports of improved collections signal a positive step towards fiscal sustainability.

The apparent successes of the Authority can be attributed to a mix of factors, including improved enforcement, better use of technology, and a renewed commitment to transparency and accountability. Efforts to curb tax evasion and leakages, widen the tax net, and promote voluntary compliance are beginning to yield results. These measures not only increase revenue but also help foster a culture of fairness, where citizens and businesses contribute their due share to national development.

However, while commendation is warranted, the task ahead remains demanding. The GRA must sustain this momentum and continue to refine its strategies. Equally important is the need to balance revenue collection with taxpayer education and service delivery, so that compliance is driven not just by enforcement but also by trust and understanding.

In conclusion, the recent performance of the GRA is a welcome development for The Gambia. It is a collective gain for the nation and should be applauded. At the same time, the Authority should be encouraged to work even harder, deepen reforms, and remain steadfast in its mission. A strong and efficient revenue authority is indispensable to the country’s progress and long-term stability.

Well done to DG Yankuba Darboe and his management team!