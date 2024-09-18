24.2 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Commissioner King Colley tackles roaming ‘cursed cattle’

88
By Lamin Cham

Police commissioner King Colley of Mobile Traffic has led an operation to clear the roads off large herds of cattle freely roaming towns and beaches unattended.

Myth has it that the animals have gone stray and are untouchable after their late owner had cast a spell bringing harm to anyone who dares to touch them. With his passing, the myth continues, the spell is still intact for only him can undo it.

However recently, the police began to break the myth surrounding the animals by surprisingly announcing that it will take them away from highways and public places, and true to its word, officers led by King Colley went into action.

Addressing concerns about the spell over the cursed cattle a few days into the operation, King said he is naturally a practical man who does not have time for illogical matters. “Everyone has a signed date of departure from this world with God and nothing will happen until such date comes. We have since rounded off this flock you can see here and since then I have not even had a bad dream let alone die,” he told Digital Voice media.

