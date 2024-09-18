Assembly approves deployment of Gambian soldiers to Sierra Leone

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Lawmakers have yesterday voted to support a government motion to deploy Gambian soldiers to Sierra Leone as part of an Ecowas stabilisation mission.

Vice president Mohammed BS Jallow, who tabled the motion before NAMs, revealed that 150 soldiers will be deployed as a motorized infantry to “restore peace, security and stability” in the West African nation.

He said regional bloc Ecowas will bear the costs of deployment, including payment of allowances to the troops.

Ecowas believes Sierra Leone is faced with security issues since last November’s alleged attempted coup against President Julius Maada Bio’s government which saw several soldiers killed.

VP Jallow stated that the deployment will not only see Gambian troops benefit but the country by large since most of the vehicles they will use are owned by The Gambia and Ecowas will therefore reimburse the country in that regard.

“By deploying our gallant Gambian troops to restore order and protect the democratic aspirations of our fellow West African brothers and sisters, we can contribute to the restoration of stability and the protection of constitutional values in Sierra Leone. The Gambian military has demonstrated its professionalism and commitment towards regional peace keeping missions as evident by our successful participation in previous Ecowas and UN operations. Our troops will act under the authority of Ecowas, taking direction from its leadership and adhering to the overall operational objectives defined by Ecowas,” VP Jallow stated.