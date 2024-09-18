Gov’t suspends issuance of radio licenses

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Information has yesterday revealed that a moratorium has been placed on issuing of radio licenses for all categories.

While announcing the status of applications under review at the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, the ministry said the moratorium will remain in place until further notice.

“As part of the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring transparency and effective communication, the following updates are provided regarding the processing of these applications:

- Advertisement -

? 17 renewal applications are presently under review by PURA’s various directorates.

? 5 applications have successfully completed the review process, and the comprehensive reports will be submitted to the Ministry of Information on Wednesday, 18th September 2024.

? 2 new approvals have been granted, with license copies being prepared and scheduled to be signed by the Hon Minister by Wednesday, 18th September 2024.

- Advertisement -

? 2 applications have been fully processed and are awaiting final action at the Ministry.

? 2 new applications are currently being processed.

? The licenses of 5 radio stations have been revoked upon recommendation by PURA.

Following this, appeals were received from the stations, and these appeals will be forwarded to the Ministry for determination.

PURA has also requested additional information from certain applicants to complete their reviews.

These applicants are expected to submit the necessary details by 20th September 2024 to avoid further delays.

In addition, the Broadcasting Enforcement Committee, established to handle renewal applications, will be meeting on Wednesday, 18th September 2024 to assess any pending applications,” a statement from the ministry said.