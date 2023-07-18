Concern over safety of man missing for 6 months

By Alagie Manneh

The family of a man from Niumi Chamen, missing for six months now, are increasingly concerned about his safety.

“Modou Njie, 40, was last seen in Manduar where he used to work as a gardener on a farm,” his father, Ebou Njie, 70, told The Standard yesterday.

The old man said that his missing son is the breadwinner of the family and that he left behind a wife, who has recently given birth.

“He was our provider. So, it has become difficult in terms of our sustenance. I’m 70 now, and there is hardly much I can do. Last week, we had to borrow money to buy food to keep the family going,” the father-of-seven said.

The wife of the missing man Isatou Gaye, 25, wept and said: “He hasn’t called or come home for many months. We don’t know anything. Now we rely on his father to go out there and find something for all of us. We only want him to return home. Help us bring him back.”

The alkalo of Chamen village, Dam Cham, said “no one knows what really happened to Modou. The father came and was worried, but no one knows.”

He urged the public to assist the family in finding the missing man.