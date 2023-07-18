Court grants bail to 2 suspected of distributing nude pictures

By Aisha Tamba & Fatou Saho

Principal Magistrate Omar Jabang of the Kanifing court has yesterday granted bail to Maimuna Jallow and Maju Samba who allegedly distributed nude videos of one Fatou Ceesay on Snapchat.

The accused persons were arraigned before the court last week and charged with the offence of trafficking obscene publications.

All the accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Ruling

Magistrate Jabang said after hearing both sides, and taking note of the seriousness of the offences charged, care must be taken by the court to not allow itself to be prejudiced considering the fact that the accused persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. “They enjoy the constitutional presumption of innocence. From all of the above and considering the fact that offence herein is bailable, I am minded to grant,” he said.

Magistrate Jabang granted the accused persons bail in the following terms;

1. Each of the accused persons is granted bail in the sum of two hundred and fifty thousand dalasis (D250,000) or with two Gambian sureties in the like sum.

2. The sureties are to each swear to an affidavit of means in the above sum and also deposit their ID cards with the registrar of the court.

3. Considering the charge, and as a safeguard to maintaining sanity pending the hearing and determination of this case, the accused persons are ordered to enter into a self-recognisance to keep the peace and be of good behaviour pending the hearing and determination of this case, failure to abide by which shall lead to the revocation of their bail.