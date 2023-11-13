- Advertisement -

Businesses and organizations operating in countries have what is referred to as corporate social responsibility (CSR). That is to say, they are required to plough some of the profits they make back to the societies in which they do business. This is indeed important as it helps the people who live in the societies improve their lives and livelihoods.

Businesses have systems of finding out the best and most productive ways to spend some amount of money from their profits to help the neediest in society. This promotes a good relationship between said businesses and their clients. This can only go to help improve their success in the long run.

Recently, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) made very good use of this method when they ploughed back and provided safe drinking water to the community of Lowen in the Lower Niumi District of the North Bank Region. This is indeed a good gesture as that community was indeed in need of such assistance. It is clear that the people of Lowen, young and old, will be forever grateful to GT Bank for such help.

- Advertisement -

Water, it is said, is life. Without water nothing can be good or generate any benefits for humans. We need water for drinking, cooking, washing of our clothes and so many other usages which are unavoidable. When therefore there is a shortage of water in a community, it is almost as if life comes to a standstill. In such situations, it is the womenfolk who suffer more than others; it is therefore very commendable that GT Bank saw fit to donate to this village.

It is hoped that other businesses like banks and other institutions will follow the good example of GT Bank and look for areas where help is most needed and do their part. This is how the client base is built as when the children in those communities grow up healthy, they are likely to become successful members of society and it is most likely that they will remember who helped them in their time of need.

Therefore spending on poor and needy communities is more of an investment than expenditure. Well done GT Bank!