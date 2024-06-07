Court rules Dibba was wrongly charged

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Magistrate Muhammed Krubally has yesterday agreed with lawyers representing Ebrima Dibba that the sedition charge slammed on the accused is wrongly placed as it should have been Section 52 of the criminal code and not 51.

The defense lawyers had argued that as a result, the case against Dibba, a member of the opposition United Democratic Party, should be dismissed. However, the prosecution said the defense position was misleading, pushing the court to rule on the matter before the accused could take his plea.

- Advertisement -

In his ruling, Krubally said he agreed with the defense team.

“However, the prosecution’s application to amend same is accordingly granted and accused person is ordered to take his plea”, he said. Mr Dibba pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The case was adjourned to 2 July for hearing.

- Advertisement -

Accordingly, Mr Dibba’s bail was extended. He is accused of uttering words intended to bring contempt to the president in a WhatsApp audio.