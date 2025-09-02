Darboe, Bensouda contest for UDP flag bearer

- Advertisement -

Impeccable sources have informed The Standard that KMC mayor Talib Bensouda has formally submitted his application for the position of flag bearer for the United Democratic Party (UDP) in the 2026 presidential election.

Our source said he is the second person to do so after veteran leader Ousainu Darboe.

Contacted for more information on the process with the deadline for the application set for today, Tuesday September 2, Alhagie S Darboe, the UDP Administrative Secretary, said until the application process closes, he is not in position to give any information.

Ever since the application process started, UDP supporters have been locked in a heated debate as to whether the party should now allow a generational change or continue with the old guards. The debate has been so hot that many observers hinted the differences are irreconcilable. However many supporters and commentators said with this development, the party has demonstrated itself as a democratic party with equal opportunity for all members.