Darboe tells religious leaders to emulate Imam Ceesay

By Amadou Jadama

Opposition United Democratic Party leader, Ousainou Darboe, has called on religious leaders to emulate Imam Momodou Ceesay’s leadership and values.

The UDP leader was speaking during a visit to Imam Ceesay, a respected Gambian-US-based Islamic scholar, at his home in Bakoteh.

Imam Ceesay is known for his efforts in community building, education, and promoting unity among Muslims, making him a model for religious leaders in The Gambia.

He commended Imam Ceesay for his steadfastness and commitment to the truth at all times.

“Imam Ceesay has made a commitment to always preach based on the principles of the Qur’an and I expect all other religious leaders to do the same. To be a respected preacher, you must preach the truth and nothing but the truth even under the most difficult circumstances,” he said.

Darboe said religious leaders should always endeavour to preach peace and serve as unifiers of societies, especially during critical times.

“I want to use this opportunity to also urge all Gambians to respect and be proud of our religious leaders. We should also endeavour to empower them at all times,” he added.

The National Assembly Member for Serekunda West, Madi Ceesay, described Imam Ceesay as a true Muslim.

“He is an asset for this country, and I think the government should consider people like him and bring them on board,” he said.

Responding, Imam Momodou Lamin Ceesay, expressed his profound gratitude to the UDP leader for visiting him.

Imam Ceesay said political party leaders visiting scholars or imams should not be seen as political.

“The Gambia is my country; therefore, I will continue to preach peace and stability. We should all endeavour to ensure that what happened here under Yahya Jammeh’s 22-year rule doesn’t repeat itself. Never again should we be subjected to such cruelty in this country,” Imam Ceesay said.

He also called on Gambians to respect and empower religious leaders.

“We should support our religious leaders, especially our imams, to be able to continue doing their job as required and expected,” he said.