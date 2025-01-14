GPA, Albayrak landmark Banjul port concession agreement takes effect

- Advertisement -

Friday 10 January marks the formal start of the implementation phase of the GPA- Albayrak Banjul Port concession agreement, when the effective implementation date was signed, reflecting the readiness of all stakeholders to commence operations and mobilise resources necessary for the project’s success.

This agreement, originally signed on 11th July 2024, marks a significant step in rehabilitation, maintenance and operation of the Banjul Port, the design, construction, financing, operation, maintenance of the Sanyang Deep Sea Port and eventual development of the inland ports at Basse and Kaur.

Key Milestones

- Advertisement -

I. 11th July 2024 – Concession Agreement Signed: The initial signing of the concession agreement laid the foundation for a transformative partnership aimed at modernising the Gambia’s port infrastructure and positioning the country as a regional trade hub.

II. 6th January 2025 – Port Stakeholders Meeting with GPA Management and Alport Banjul: This meeting was held at Atlantic Prime Hotel, attended by:

· Shipping Lines and Agencies (Maersk Line, CMA-CGM, MSC, Quaylink Shipping Agency): These entities ensure the movement of goods to and from the port, making them fundamental to global trade and supply chain logistics.

- Advertisement -

· Customs and Revenue Authorities (Gambia Revenue Authority, Custom Manager Seaport): They are responsible for revenue collection, regulatory compliance, and facilitating smooth import/export processes.

· Unions and Transport Associations (Maritime Workers Union, Port Truck Drivers Association, General Transport Union): These groups advocate for the workforce, ensuring labour rights, safety, and the availability of transport services that connect the port to inland destinations.

· Logistics and Freight Forwarders (Africa Global Logistics, SMG Dry Port, Interstate Shipping Agency): These entities provide warehousing, freight handling, and transportation services, ensuring efficient cargo distribution.

· Regulatory Bodies (FSQA, Seaport Health, MCA, OC DLEAG, Immigration, SIS): These organisations uphold safety, security, health, and legal standards at the port to ensure compliance with international and local regulations.

· Fuel and Commodity Suppliers (Gacem, Jah Oil Company, Salam): They support the port’s operations and supply chain by providing essential goods and resources.

· Clearing and Forwarding Representatives (President Clearing and Forwarding, S.G Clearing and Forwarding): They act as intermediaries between shippers and customs, expediting cargo clearance and delivery.

· Private Enterprises (George Banna Co Ltd, Syhben A Madi & Sons, Fouta Enterprise): These companies rely on the port for importing and exporting goods, contributing to the local and national economy.

III. 10th January 2025 – Signing of the Effective Date: This milestone signifies the formal start of the implementation phase of the agreement. It reflects the readiness of all stakeholders to commence operations and mobilise resources necessary for the project’s success.

Strategic Goals of the Concession Agreement

The Agreement aligns with The Gambia’s broader National Development Plan including economic and hinterland developmental objectives, focusing on:

1. Infrastructure Modernization: Upgrading port facilities to meet international standards, enhance efficiency, and accommodate larger vessels.

2. Regional Trade Enhancement: Strengthening the Gambia’s role as a logistics and trade hub in West Africa by improving connectivity and operational capacity.

3. Economic Development: Creating employment opportunities, fostering local economic growth, and boosting The Gambia’s competitiveness in global trade.

4. Community Impact: Enhancing inland port accessibility at Basse and Kaur and addressing hinterland logistics to promote equitable development.

The Path Ahead

The signing of the effective date on 10th January 2025 symbolises the stakeholders’ collective commitment to deliver on the agreement’s objectives. The focus now shifts to:

1. Infrastructure Development: Commencing construction and upgrading port facilities at Banjul Port.

2. Operational Alignment: Finalising systems, processes, and workforce preparations to ensure smooth project execution.

3. Stakeholder Engagement: Strengthening partnerships with local and international collaborators to maximise project impact.

A vision for progress

This concession agreement reinforces the shared vision of Alport Banjul and Albayrak Group to improve the lives of people in The Gambia. By investing in critical infrastructure, the partnership promises to drive long-term socio-economic benefits, positioning The Gambia as a leader in regional trade.

The updated timeline, culminating in the signing of the effective date, represents a significant milestone in the journey toward modernized, efficient, and world-class port facilities in The Gambia. The project’s implementation phase now sets the stage for a future of growth, innovation, and prosperity.