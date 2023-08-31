Deposed President Ali Bongo pleads for help

Speaking in a new video, former Gabonese president Ali Bongo pleaded for intervention from all over the world to help rescue him and his family members. He said his wife and son were being kept at separate locations.

Earlier, appearing on state television channel Gabon 24, military officers said they represented all security and defence forces in the Central African nation.

They said the election results were cancelled, all borders closed until further notice, and state institutions dissolved.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the name of the Gabonese people … we have decided to defend the peace by putting an end to the current regime.”

“President Ali Bongo is under house arrest, surrounded by his family and doctors,” they said in a statement read out on state TV.

Bongo’s son and close adviser Noureddin Bongo Valentin, his chief of staff Ian Ghislain Ngoulou as well as his deputy, two other presidential advisers, and the two top officials in the ruling Gabonese Democratic Party (PDG) “have been arrested,” a military leader said.

“They are accused of treason, embezzlement, corruption, and falsifying the president’s signature, among other allegations”, he said.