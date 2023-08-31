2 in court for jointly defiling girl, 17

By Amadou Jadama

Two men have been jointly charged with two counts, conspiracy to commit felony and defilement of a girl, 17. They both pleaded not guilty before Magistrate AB Faal at the Brikama court.

The duo, Foday Lalo Minteh and Babucarr Sanyang, were granted bail in the sum of D100, 000 with two Gambian sureties each, who shall deposit their valid ID cards or passports to the registrar of the court.

According to the charge sheet, the alleged incident happened on 29 June at Farato.

Police prosecutor police Sub-Inspector Fadera sought for an adjournment to enable him to call his witnesses.