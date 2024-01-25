Deputy Speaker among recipients of Men of Honour Award

- Advertisement -

GloMay Alliance Company, an event and consultation brand and convener of Nigeria Achievers Awards, has presented Seedy Njie, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly with its prestigious Men of Honour Award.

GloMay Alliance is a specialized group of events managers, creative directors, media experts and entertainers that offers a fully integrated public relations, marketing, consultancy, events and communication solutions.

According to the company, the MOHA is bestowed on distinguished men of honor, top flyers and players in their different fields. “It is a very special awards for men of notable caliber and status who have displayed disciplined and consistent exemplary leadership qualities in their different field with visible feats. It is also awarded to men who have toiled and worked hard to uphold their nation’s integrity and impacting lives through their various offices, platforms and businesses,” the organizers said in a preamble.

The award was channeled through the Speaker of the National Assembly Fabakary Tombong Jatta who presented it to his deputy who could not attend the award ceremony in Lagos last month.

In a short comment at the presentation yesterday, Mr Njie said he is delighted to be honored and dedicated it to President Adama Barrow and the Gambian people who gave him the opportunity to serve the nation. “I am humbled and thankful to all who worked with me in the Assembly and various fields, this honor belongs to all of us,” Njie said.