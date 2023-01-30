Digital Economy Minister speaks on work so far

Less than a year after its creation, the new Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy on Friday called the media to give a public report on its achievements and plans for the future.

The ministry was created last May but only got a minister in July when IT expert and investor, Ousman Bah, was talent-scouted to run it. He immediately began putting the country on a rollercoaster journey of digital transformation.

Addressing the press in front of the ministry’s plush new office on Independence Stadium Road, Bakau, Minister Ousman Bah unveiled nine solid areas of achievement recorded under his ministry and outlined five other major ones to be implemented in the near future.

He said in the short span of its existence , the Mocde to which every other ministry has business with, has achieved the following: upgrading and expansion of the government 4G LTE infrastructure, digital addressing initiative, revival of the government email system (.gov.gm) ,signing and ratification of the AU Malabo Convention on Cyber Security and Personal Data Protection, cabinet adoption of the national cybersecurity policy and strategy , cybercrime bill, ECOWAS Free Roaming Regulations, Feasibility of the Establishment of Tech Hubs at the UTG and Regional Innovation Hubs across the country and signing of Agreement with Digital Co-operation Organisation (DCO) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Minister Bah further reported that there have been high level discussions on the following: second submarine cable, implementation of a robust payment gateway switch for the country, implementation of a Tier 4 Datacentre, e-governance and digital identity.