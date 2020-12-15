District tribunal clerk in trouble for failing to comply with court order

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Justice Ebrima Ba Jaiteh of the High Court in Banjul has ordered one Famara Jobarteh, the scribe of Lower Niumi District Tribunal in the North Bank Region, to appear before his court to explain why he failed to comply with the High Court order for him to certify the record of proceedings of the tribunal in the case of one Ebrima Faye against Modou Lowe, Sheikh Faye, Wally John and Isatou Sarr.

The court decision came as a result of an application made by lawyer Lamin K. Mboge, who represented the applicants; Modou Lowe, Sheikh Faye, Wally John and Isatou Sarr.

Lawyer Mboge informed the court that the applicants have tried everything possible to get Famara Jobarteh to certify the record of proceedings but to no avail.

The matter involves a dispute over a farmland in which the District Tribunal ordered Modou Lowe and three others not to plant any trees on the farm without the consent of Ebrima Faye, who is adjudged to be the owner of the farmland.

Modou Lowe and others, being aggrieved by the District Tribunal’s decision, appealed against the decision at the High Court.

The matter was adjourned to 25th January, 2021 for Famara Jobarteh to explain why he failed to certify the said record of proceedings.