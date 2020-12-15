25 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
type here...
News

GACH sponsors D2.2M mosque in Diabugu

19
jawara
- Advertisement -

By Saidou Baldeh

The CEO of GACH company has laid the foundation for the construction of a D2.2 million mosque and Arabic school in Diabugu Batapa, Upper River Region.

- Advertisement -

The formal session began with a welcome address given by Alhagie Baikoro Ceesay, the imam of Diabugu Batapa, who expressed profound appreciation to Jawara for what he described as a great charity in Islam.

“Allah has said in the Qur,an that whosoever constructs a mosque, He will build a house for you in paradise. As a Muslim, if your fellow Muslims are need, you should help them with a clean heart,” he said.

He advised Jawara to continue his good work as a good son of the country.

According to Imam Ceesay, Jawara also used to help villagers during Ramadan by donating rice, sugar and cooking oil.

Bubacarr Jawara, also a villager commended for his tremendous work and prevailed on him to continue serving mankind.

“What Jawara is doing in the country deserves commendation. No one in our family is doing what he is doing. We are very grateful to him – even our tap he is the one who sponsored it,” he said.

The GACH boss Abubacarr Jawara said the gesture is part of his organization’s contribution towards national development.

 “It is always good to give out charity to the needy. Allah said if you are blessed you should help those who are underprivileged. As I am speaking to you, I have also renovated the PIU headquarters in Basse,” he said.

He urged other Gambians who have the means to also support the poor.  

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBusinessman tells court how armed robbers took his cash, raped his girl friend
Next articleDistrict tribunal clerk in trouble for failing to comply with court order
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

GPPA DEMANDS IEC RE-TENDER ELECTION MATERIALS CONTRACT IEC rejects advice

GPPA DEMANDS IEC RE-TENDER ELECTION MATERIALS CONTRACT IEC rejects advice
Read more
News

Gen Tamba faces TRRC

Gen Tamba faces TRRC
Read more
News

ICC prosecutor slams ‘wholly unacceptable’ US sanctions

ICC prosecutor slams 'wholly unacceptable' US sanctions
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

Standard place hold 1

The adventures of Alkatan – 12

By Baba Galleh Jallow As they left Alkatan's hut, the woman said something that made the tears fall in Alkatan's heart. Walking a step behind...
u17

WAFU ‘A’ U-17 QUALIFIERS POSTPONED

trump

The great fall of Trumpty Dumpty

omar sarr

Before the candle dies

njie

GPPA DEMANDS IEC RE-TENDER ELECTION MATERIALS CONTRACT IEC rejects advice

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions