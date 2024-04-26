Sierra-Leonean arraigned for allegedly killing Nigerian-Briton

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Augustine Bangura, a Sierra Leonean, was yesterday arraigned before the High Court in Banjul, presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh on two counts of theft and murder.

The prosecution alleged that the suspect, on 14 February, 2024, caused the death of one Shakina Chinedu by hitting her with a hammer at the back of her neck, resulting in her death.

The prosecution further alleged that the suspect also stole the following from the deceased; D80,000.00 cash, two laptops, a flash drive, a tablet, keys, a cannon camera, banks and correspondence cards from her apartment.

It was disclosed that after a thorough investigation and search by the police, the body of the lady was found inside a septic tank while some of the said stolen items were recovered during investigation.

Meanwhile, the accused person, Augustine Bangura pleaded not guilty to the two counts and the matter was adjourned to 29 April, 2024.