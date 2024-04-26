Gambia registers decline in malaria cases

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

Dr Momodou T. Nyassi, deputy director of health services, has disclosed that The Gambia has achieved significant gains in reducing the malaria burden over the last decades with cases declining by 54% (from 249,437 cases in 2015 to 115,908 in 2023). Dr Nyassi, who was deputising for the health minister at events marking world malaria day yesterday, added that the current malaria strategic plan is grounded on a firm footing of eliminating it in The Gambia.

He said the Ministry of Health through the National Malaria Control Programme in September 2023 started malaria case-based surveillance activities in the North Bank Region that are followed up to the household level aimed at interrupting malaria transmission and moving the country towards achieving malaria elimination.

- Advertisement -

The WHO Country Rep, Jane Maina said the WHO African region continues to bear the heaviest burden of malaria cases and deaths globally, with millions of lives at stake.

Madam Jane acknowledged that in the Gambia, significant strides have been made in reducing malaria morbidity over the past decade. “The annual national malaria incidence has seen a substantial decline of 70% dropping from 149 cases per 1000 people in 2011 to 44 cases pe 1000 people in 2022.”

The CRS country manager, Dr.Amulia Touray expressed gratitude to the ministry through the National Malaria Control Programme for their commitment to the fight against malaria in The Gambia.