Gambia News

Police investigate suspected murder in Senegambia

Press release

The police are investigating a suspected murder after a body was discovered near Mansea Beach in the Senegambia area on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
The deceased has been identified as Sainey Jersey from Brufut, commonly known by his peers as “Eco.” The body has been transported to the mortuary.
Modou Lamin Jallow, a 35-year-old resident of Manjai, has been arrested and is currently cooperating with the investigation.
While the Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) are diligently working to establish the facts leading to the death, the public is encouraged to remain vigilant and provide any information that maybe helpful to the investigation.

