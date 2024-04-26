President Barrow welcomes diplomats from around the world

- Advertisement -

State House, Banjul, 24 April 2024: President Adama Barrow engaged in high-level diplomacy this week, receiving representatives of his counterparts from different regions of the globe. In addition to the thirteen diplomats received on Tuesday, 23 April 2024, the Gambian leader welcomed fifteen more diplomats at the State House the following day.

Receiving the diplomats, President Barrow assured them of his Government’s readiness to expand the scope of mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries, particularly in response to their shared aspiration for global prosperity, peace, and stability.

Additionally, he called for active partnerships and constant dialogue, as well as creating the space for people-to-people partnerships.

Accordingly, President Barrow stated the critical roles of the diplomats in accomplishing these goals. He also called for collaboration to realise the Recovery-Focused National Development Plan (RF NDP) – YIRIWA goals.

In total, twenty-eight diplomats are as follows:

1. H.E. Mr Fahri Turker Oba, Republic of Turkiye

2. H.E.Mrs. Florbela Alhindo Paraiba, The Republic of Portugal?

3. H.E. Anu Saxen, Republic of Finland

4. Mrs Ingrid Mollestad, Kingdom of Norway

5. Mrs Ursula Fahringer, Republic of Austria

6. H.E. Khaled Aref, Arab Republic of Egypt

7. H.E. Mr. Veluppilal Kananathan, Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

8. H.E. Monsignor Walter Erbi, Republic of Vatican

9. H.E. Mr. Nazim Adil Oglu

10. Samadov, Republic of Azerbaijan

11. H.E. Mrs. Carmen Hagennaars, Kingdom of the Netherlands

12. H.E. Mrs. Marie-Genevieve Mounier, Republic of Canada

13. H.E. Mr. Bartlo Miej Zdaniuk, Republic of Poland

14. H.E. Emma Henewah Mensah, Republic of Ghana

15. H.E. Mrs. Saima Sayed, The Republic of Pakistan

16. H.E. Mr. Héléne De Bock, Kingdom of Belgium

17. H.E. Mr. Dato Zainal Izran Zahari, The Republic of Malaysia

18. H.E. Mr. Rachid Saidani, The Republic of Tunisia

19. H.E. Mr. James Maridadi, The Republic of Zimbabwe

20. H.E. Madam Caterina Bertolini, The Republic of Italy

21. H.E. Ms. Leilani Bin Juda, The Republic of Australia

22. H.E. Mr. Ado Pinto, The Republic of Angola

23. H.E. Melaka Legeese Gebrehiwot, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

24. H.E. Colonel Mandjou Dioubate, The Republic of Guinea

25. H.E. Mr. Nasser Jadallah, The State of Palestine

26. H.E. Mr. Dinkar Asthana, The Republic of India

27. H.E. Mr. Saidou Maiga, The Republic of Burkina Faso

28. H.E. Christophe Muzungu, The Democratic Republic of Congo

29. H.E. Nelson Ocheger, The Republic of Uganda

This week, the President’s diplomatic engagements were critical as the country prepares to host one of the biggest diplomatic events, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s Summit, early next month.

Thousands of delegations are expected from the 57 member countries of the OIC.