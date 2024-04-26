President Barrow welcomes diplomats from around the world

State House, Banjul, 24 April 2024: President Adama Barrow engaged in high-level diplomacy this week, receiving representatives of his counterparts from different regions of the globe. In addition to the thirteen diplomats received on Tuesday, 23 April 2024, the Gambian leader welcomed fifteen more diplomats at the State House the following day.
Receiving the diplomats, President Barrow assured them of his Government’s readiness to expand the scope of mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries, particularly in response to their shared aspiration for global prosperity, peace, and stability.
Additionally, he called for active partnerships and constant dialogue, as well as creating the space for people-to-people partnerships.
Accordingly, President Barrow stated the critical roles of the diplomats in accomplishing these goals. He also called for collaboration to realise the Recovery-Focused National Development Plan (RF NDP) – YIRIWA goals.
In total, twenty-eight diplomats are as follows:
1. H.E. Mr Fahri Turker Oba, Republic of Turkiye
2. H.E.Mrs. Florbela Alhindo Paraiba, The Republic of Portugal?
3. H.E. Anu Saxen, Republic of Finland
4. Mrs Ingrid Mollestad, Kingdom of Norway
5. Mrs Ursula Fahringer, Republic of Austria
6. H.E. Khaled Aref, Arab Republic of Egypt
7. H.E. Mr. Veluppilal Kananathan, Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka
8. H.E. Monsignor Walter Erbi, Republic of Vatican
9. H.E. Mr. Nazim Adil Oglu
10. Samadov, Republic of Azerbaijan
11. H.E. Mrs. Carmen Hagennaars, Kingdom of the Netherlands
12. H.E. Mrs. Marie-Genevieve Mounier, Republic of Canada
13. H.E. Mr. Bartlo Miej Zdaniuk, Republic of Poland
14. H.E. Emma Henewah Mensah, Republic of Ghana
15. H.E. Mrs. Saima Sayed, The Republic of Pakistan
16. H.E. Mr. Héléne De Bock, Kingdom of Belgium
17. H.E. Mr. Dato Zainal Izran Zahari, The Republic of Malaysia
18. H.E. Mr. Rachid Saidani, The Republic of Tunisia
19. H.E. Mr. James Maridadi, The Republic of Zimbabwe
20. H.E. Madam Caterina Bertolini, The Republic of Italy
21. H.E. Ms. Leilani Bin Juda, The Republic of Australia
22. H.E. Mr. Ado Pinto, The Republic of Angola
23. H.E. Melaka Legeese Gebrehiwot, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia
24. H.E. Colonel Mandjou Dioubate, The Republic of Guinea
25. H.E. Mr. Nasser Jadallah, The State of Palestine
26. H.E. Mr. Dinkar Asthana, The Republic of India
27. H.E. Mr. Saidou Maiga, The Republic of Burkina Faso
28. H.E. Christophe Muzungu, The Democratic Republic of Congo
29. H.E. Nelson Ocheger, The Republic of Uganda
This week, the President’s diplomatic engagements were critical as the country prepares to host one of the biggest diplomatic events, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s Summit, early next month.
Thousands of delegations are expected from the 57 member countries of the OIC.