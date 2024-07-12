PURA presents solar lights, computers to Gambia Police Force

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) on Tuesday, 9th July 2024 made a presentation of ten solar lights and five computers to the Gambia Police Force.

The donated items were meant for the Serekunda, Bundung, and Bakoteh Police Stations in order to enhance their electricity facilities and improve security of the areas.

Speaking at the presentation held at Pura office, Dr Njogou Bah, the Director-General of PURA, expressed satisfaction with the collaboration, highlighting the crucial role that law enforcement agencies play in safeguarding lives and properties.

“The donated items will empower the officers with the necessary tools to improve administrative processes, enhance communication, and facilitate data management,” Dr Bah stated.

He emphasised that the donation underscores Pura’s dedication to corporate social responsibility and community development.

He added that the initiative indicates Pura’s commitment to support and strengthen the community infrastructure.

The Gambia Police Force was represented at the ceremony by Pa Modou Jobe from the Serekunda Police Station and Gibril Jawo, the Deputy Commissioner of the Kanifing Region.

Pa Modou Jobe expressed deep appreciation for the generous donation and assured that the items would be effectively utilised to enhance security.

“We are pleased to receive these solar lights and computers. We intend to use them to electrify our police stations and maximise the security of the beneficiary communities,” Mr Jobe revealed.

The donation marks a significant step in improving the work of the police force and reinforces the collaborative efforts between Pura and the Gambia Police Force to foster a safer community.