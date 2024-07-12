Young Gambian making waves in international financial market

- Advertisement -

Alagie Jeng, a young Gambian banker is carving a niche for himself in the International Financial Market, flying the Gambian flag beyond Africa.

Jeng’s audacious journey beyond the shores of the Smiling Coast started when he was graciously elected Secretary General of The West African Bankers Association (WABA), an umbrella institution for all commercial banking operations in West Africa.

Headquartered in Freetown, Sierra Leone, WABA under the young dynamic Gambian Banker, witnessed a better facelift in terms of innovations and business development and relationship amongst commercial banking in West Africa.

In a recent conversation with Alkamba Times in his office in Freetown, he reiterated the Gambian spirit of resilience, hardwork and a clear vision for improvement.

“We are poised to change the face of commercial banking in West Africa, the industry is doing well and under WABA as an umbrella body, we will continue to work with all stakeholders to be on top of things, when it comes to quality, standards and innovations. We will not relent and we will reinforce our efforts in making sure that the Banking Industry in the Ecowas sub region remains the best out of the rest in the continent”.

Jeng, a native of Kaur in Northern CRR was prior to his international appointment at WABA the Executive Secretary of the Gambia Bankers Association in Banjul and under his watchful eye, 12 commercial banks in the Gambia performed extremely well in all areas.